CBI Issues Tender for Currency Counting and Sorting Machines

2025-02-19 04:35:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced General Tender No. (1/2025) for the supply, installation, and operation of 65 currency counting and sorting machines for its branches in Basra (35 units) and Mosul (30 units). The contract, with an estimated value of IQD 1.134 billion (approx. $865,000), will be financed from […]

