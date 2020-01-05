Iran threatens to target Israel's Haifa, military centers

2020/01/05 | 21:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

A former chief of Iran’s IRGC said on Sunday the Israeli city of Haifa and Israeli military centers would be included in Tehran's retaliation over the killing of Iran's pre-eminent military commander Qassem Soleimani, Reuters reported.

"Iran's revenge against America for the assassination of Soleimani will be severe...



Haifa and Israeli military centres will be included in the retaliation," Mohsen Rezaei said in a televised speech to a gathering of mourners in Tehran.