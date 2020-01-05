Parliament votes on a parliamentary decision of 5 measures

2020/01/05 | 22:25 - Source: INA

The council of Representatives voted on a parliamentary decision of five measures, while it decided to raise its session to next Saturday.

Today, Sunday, the correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency stated that the council of Representatives decided in its twenty-eighth session of the first legislative term, the second legislative year / fourth parliamentary session, and according to the provisions of Articles (59 / second), (A) and (109) of the constitution and based on To the national and supervisory duty of the council of Representatives as a representative of the Iraqi people with all its components and in the interest of the safety of Iraq and its sovereignty over its lands and people and in accordance with the powers granted to it in accordance with the constitution / issued a decision that includes obligating the Iraqi government to cancel the request for assistance submitted by it to the international coalition to fight Daesh terrorist gangs so as to end operations A Military and war in Iraq and the achievement of victory and liberation.

He added that the text of the decision also included a request to the Iraqi government to work to end the presence of any foreign forces on Iraqi territory, and prevent them from using Iraqi lands, water and air for any reason, noting that the text of the decision also included a request from the Minister of Foreign Affairs to proceed urgently to the United Nations and the International Security Council And to complain against the United States of America for its violations and serious breaches of the sovereignty and security of Iraq.