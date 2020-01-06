U.S. disappointed in Iraqi parliament vote, urges reconsideration

2020/01/06 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- U.S.State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.Photo: Courtesy/U.S DoS

WASHINGTON,— The United States was disappointed in the decision by Iraq’s parliament on Sunday to recommend that all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the U.S.



killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader, the State Department said.

“While we await further clarification on the legal nature and impact of today’s resolution, we strongly urge Iraqi leaders to reconsider the importance of the ongoing economic and security relationship between the two countries and the continued presence of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, using an acronym for the Islamic State militant group.

Some 5,000 U.S.



troops remain in Iraq, most in an advisory role.

Qassem Soleimani, the 62-year-old commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in the U.S.



air strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.



The attack, ordered by President Donald Trump, sent tensions between the United States and Iran soaring, with Iranian officials promising revenge.

Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for U.S.



and other foreign troops to leave amid a growing backlash against the U.S.



killing of a top Iranian military commander that has heightened fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

In a war of words between Iran and the United States, U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would target any Iranian decision-makers it chose if there were further attacks on U.S.



interests by Iranian forces or their proxies.

The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling for an end to all foreign troop presence, reflecting the fears of many in Iraq that the strike could engulf them in another war between two bigger powers long at odds in Iraq and across the region.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, air space or water for any reason,” it said.

While such resolutions are not binding on the government, this one is likely to be heeded: Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had earlier called on parliament to end foreign troop presence as soon as possible.

Abdul Mahdi said that despite the “internal and external difficulties” the country might face, canceling its request for help from U.S.-led coalition military forces “remains best for Iraq on principle and practically.”

He said he had been scheduled to meet Soleimani the day he was killed, and that the general had been due to deliver an Iranian response to a message from Saudi Arabia that Abdul Mahdi had earlier passed to Tehran.



Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran had been about to “reach a breakthrough over the situation in Iraq and the region”, Abdul Mahdi said.

Despite decades of U.S.-Iran enmity, Iranian-backed militia and U.S.



troops fought side by side during Iraq’s 2014-17 war against Islamic State, their common enemy.



Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in Friday’s strike.

Sunday’s parliamentary resolution was passed by overwhelmingly Shi’ite lawmakers, as the special session was boycotted by most Sunni Muslim and Kurdish lawmakers.

One Sunni member of parliament told Reuters that both groups feared that kicking out U.S.-led forces would leave Iraq vulnerable to insurgents, undermine security and heighten the power of Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias.

In his first comments on the killing of Soleimani, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not lament the death of someone who played a leading role in actions that led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and Western personnel, but that “calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no one’s interest.”

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters

Comments Comments

Loading...



