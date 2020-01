2020/01/06 | 06:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved an increase in the total budget for the Kirkuk Olympic Stadium project to 33,500,000,000 dinars ($28 million).

In a statement, it said it had directed relevant ministries to take the necessary measures to implement this measure.

(Source: Iraqi Govt)