Al-Hakim calls to improve the Army and consider diminishing its sacrifices as an offense to Iraq

2020/01/06 | 12:45 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD

The head of the National Wisdom Movement Ammar Al-Hakim, called for developing the capabilities of the Iraqi army, professionally, militarily, and logistically, and to upgrade it like the armies of developed countries."The valiant Iraqi army and its history of heroism is full of the honor of great sacrifices, honorable epics and immortal exploits by its officers and soldiers," said Al-Hakim in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency INA.He called to develop the capabilities of the army professionally, militarily, logistically, and to upgrade it like the armies of the developed countries, stressing that "insulting or undermining this great army is an offense to Iraq""On this dear occasion, we salute and appreciate our valiant people in the Iraqi army, and the rest of the brave people in our security system, which have been emboldened in the battles of honor and removed the terrorist groups from all over Iraq," he added.