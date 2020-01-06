Imam Khamenei leads prayer for body of Martyred Leaders

2020/01/06 | 12:45 - Source: INA

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei prayed over Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and The Commander of Popular Mobilization Forces Abo Mahdi al-Muhandis and their martyred companions at the University of Tehran.Millions of Iranian people, who have always been on the scene, flooded the streets of Tehran hours before the commemoration of the martyrs began.After the prayer, the Funeral was held from Enghelab Square to Azadi Square.Popular leaders and figures attended the prayer and the funeral including Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani.