2025-02-20 05:25:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Wednesday to follow up on the outcomes of his recent official visit to the United Kingdom. The meeting assessed the progress of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the visit and discussed mechanisms for their implementation. Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of activating […]

The post Iraq Reviews Implementation of UK Agreements following PM's Visit first appeared on Iraq Business News.