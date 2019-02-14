IBBC completes Largest Ever Trade Mission to Baghdad

2019/02/14 | 05:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- IBBC completes Trade Mission to Baghdad with largest ever delegation of UK, International & Iraqi Businesses 9-12 Feb 2019
The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) visited numerous Iraqi government ministers and officials during a highly successful trade mission to Baghdad on 9-12 February 2019.
The delegation was the largest ever led to the Republic of Iraq by the IBBC and included meetings with the Prime Minister, H.E. Dr Adil Abdul-Mahdi and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister H.E. Dr Fuad Hussein.
The delegation was supported by Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Iraq Jon Wilks CMG and the UK’s Department of International Trade. A reception was held for members and guests at the British Embassy in Baghdad courtesy of the Ambassador on Sunday 10 February.
Meetings were held with the following officials:
H.E. Dr Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Prime Minister
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dr Fuad Hussain
Minister of Health Dr Ala Al Alwan
Minister of Transport Dr Abdullah Luaibi
Minister of Electricity Dr Luay Al Khateeb
PM’s Advisory Commission
Chairman of National Investment Commission Dr Sami Al Araji
Christophe Michels, Managing Director of IBBC stated:
“We were delighted to be able to organise such a large delegation of some of the most prominent UK, Iraqi & International companies operating in Iraq to meet with essential political figures in the new administration.
“After a series of highly productive meetings and discussions across a range of sectors, we feel confident that compared to previous years, Iraq in 2019 will see a significant level of progress in investment and economic growth to the benefit of the country and its people.”
The IBBC Spring Conference at the Mansion House taking place on 10 April in London will build upon the success of this mission. We expect a high-level delegation of Iraqi government figures to attend, as well a UK government presence and numerous senior industry and academic experts. For more information and registration: https://www.iraqbritainbusiness.org/event/spring-conference-at-the-mansion-house
Numerous IBBC Member companies joined the delegation, representing the major companies doing business in Iraq, across the most important sectors of the economy:
Al Bilal Group
Al Burhan
Al Nukhba-OFS FZCO
Al Maseer Insurance
ARCHS
Dar Group
EY
Exxon Mobil
Field Energy Services
G4S
GE
Gulfsands Petroleum
International Islamic Bank
Khudairi Group
KPMG
Management Partners
Menzies Aviation
Ratba’a Contracting Co. LLC
Serco
Siemens
Standard Chartered Bank
Zaha Hadid Architects
(Source: IBBC)
