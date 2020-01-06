Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - December 2019

Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Romania, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia, World
Total (observed) arrivals – December: 1,713
Total (observed) arrivals – November: 3,871
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - December: 254
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - November: 431
Total occupancy of government centres – end December: 5,199
Total occupancy of government centres - end November: 4,398
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end December: 5,833
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end November: 5,362