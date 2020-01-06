Three new cases of Swine flu recorded in Akre, Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/01/06 | 17:15 - Source: Iraq News

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Three new cases of Swine flu caused by the H1N1 influenza virus were recorded in Akre district in Duhok province in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Akre Health Directorate Spokesperson Sabah Zoheir said on Monday.

“One patient was sent home after treatment, one was sent to Duhok hospital, and one remains at Akre hospital under its care,” Zoheir said.

“All three are from Kurdistan Region and live in Akre,” he said.

The H1N1 influenza virus has multiple strains, one of which is commonly referred to as swine flu, which caused a global pandemic a decade ago.



Others are seasonal strains endemic to humans.

Four people have died by the virus so far in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in this season, including three people originally from outside Kurdistan Region and an elderly man in Erbil.

An elderly man died in Erbil on January 1, 2020, and 3 people died in Sulaimani in December 2019.

Kurdistan Regional Government Minister of Health Saman Hussein Muhammad said in December 2019 that 20 cases of H1N1 influenza virus have been registered in Iraqi Kurdistan Region

The very young and the very old are particularly vulnerable to influenza.

