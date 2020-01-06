Iran executes 52 ethnic Kurds in 2019: watchdog

2020/01/06 | 22:15 - Source: Iraq News

SNE, Iranian Kurdistan,— The Iranian authorities executed 52 Kurds in the country’s prisons in 2019, a human rights advocacy group said on Monday.

Hengaw Organization, which monitors human rights abuses in the Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat), said in a statement that two teenagers aged under 18 years old and four women were among those executed in 2019.

“They were charged with deliberate murder and drug [using and dealing],” it stated.

The executed individuals were residents of Ilam, Lurestan, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, and Urmia provinces, according to Hengaw.

The Iranian authorities executed 70 Kurds in 2018, Hengaw said in its statistics.



According to Amnesty Iran conducted 253 executions in 2018, the most of any country other than China.

Ever since its emergence in 1979 the Islamic regime imposed discriminatory rules and laws against the Kurds in all social, political and economic fields.

Iran’s Kurdish minority live mainly in the west and north-west of the country.



They experience discrimination in the enjoyment of their religious, economic and cultural rights.

Parents are banned from registering their babies with certain Kurdish names, and religious minorities that are mainly or partially Kurdish are targeted by measures designed to stigmatize and isolate them.

Kurds are also discriminated against in their access to employment, adequate housing and political rights, and so suffer entrenched poverty, which has further marginalized them.

Kurdish human rights defenders, community activists, and journalists often face arbitrary arrest and prosecution.



Others – including some political activists – suffer torture, grossly unfair trials before Revolutionary Courts and, in some cases, the death penalty.

