President Salih: Preventing Iraq from turning into a battlefield for settling conflicts

2020/01/07 | 00:40 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

President Barham Salih met the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jenin Hennes-Blackshart and discussed preventing Iraq from turning into an arena for settling conflicts.

During the meeting, Salih emphasized supporting Iraq’s stability, protecting its sovereignty and supporting it in facing the current challenges and conditions.

The President stressed the importance of redressing the current crises by strengthening state institutions and adopting their reform as a popular and national entitlement.