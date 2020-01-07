Jordan: UNHCR Jordan: Community-Based Protection of Refugees in Jordan Urban & Camps - 2019 Summary

2020/01/07 | 17:00 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Iraq, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, Yemen

STRATEGIC GOALS

Strengthen community-based protection work & apply approaches across different sectors

Provide training for partners and other functional units

Support with community consultation training

Protection interventions, such as developing child protection concepts or community-based rehabilitation

Support community empowerment & enhance meaningful engagement

Hosting social, cultural, educational and recreational activities at Community Support Centres for refugee and host community members

Participatory assessments implemented by the centres and involving communities

Informing UNHCR’s protection programming and projects involving national partners (JOHUD & CARE)

Increase & strengthen UNHCR’s protection response via outreach

Mobile Help Desks, counselling activities, focus group discussions, support mobile registration service

Solidify an inclusive approach to refugee protection

Design protection responses that are accessible for all, target all sectors and record data

Advocacy for making services inclusive to all persons of concern, by highlighting best practices and development/referral pathways