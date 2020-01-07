Al-Kaabi urges the Federal Service Council to end favouritism

2020/01/07 | 22:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hassan Al-Kaabi, stressed the need to reorganizing the work of state institutions and creating an accurate mechanism for the Iraqi state to run.

A statement of his media office, received by the Iraqi News Agency that the first deputy speaker of the council of Representatives, Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, received the president and members of the Federal Service Council Mahmoud Al-Tamimi, and reviewed the stages that the council was able to complete and the most important obstacles facing the start of its activities in a way natural.

Al-Kaabi stated that the task of your new council will be extremely important and not free from difficulties and challenges, especially as it is in the process of being established, as well as a great legacy of disorganization, which will require you to double effort to reorganize the work of state institutions and end problems related to patronage and favouritism and not to exploit scientific specialties Within its field of work, and to find an accurate mechanism for the Iraqi state to follow.

He stressed that the current parliamentary session was keen to pass the Federal Service Council Law after more than ten years had passed since its approval, expressing the parliament’s keenness to support the work of the Council with all the legislation and laws it needs in order to succeed in its work to serve our beloved country.