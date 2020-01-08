US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefs Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani on Iran strikes

2020/01/08 | 06:05 - Source: kurdistan 24

");

}

}

switch (data.model) {

case "visited":

if (language=="so")

{

var visitcount = $('#visitcount');

visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');

}

else{

$(".visit-splitor").remove();

}

var registerdate = $('#registerdate');

registerdate.append(data.msg1);

if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));

}

}

});

});

Share share

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) meets with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, then-Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Chancellor, in Erbil, January 2019.



(Photo: Associated Press)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, over the phone on Wednesday “to update” the Kurdish leader on the Iran missile attacks in Iraq.

A statement the US State Department released said the two leaders discussed the Iranian ballistic missile attack on airbases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“Secretary of State Michael R.



Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani by telephone today [Tuesday local time] to update him on the Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi Air Bases, including in Erbil,” the statement read.





A readout from the State Department reveals the details of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's call with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at airbases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that house US and coalition forces on Wednesday.

Read More: Iran strikes military bases in Iraq, Kurdistan housing US forces: Pentagon

The military strikes landed at the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq as well as near the US Consulate in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, the Pentagon said in a statement.

According to Iraqi media reports, there were only Iraqi security causalities in the attack on Ain al-Assad.



There were no casualties reported in Erbil.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed to stay in close touch as the situation develops,” the State Department statement concluded.

The developments come after a US drone strike last week killed Qasim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force in Baghdad.



