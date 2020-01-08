2020/01/08 | 11:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Steven A.Cook, for Foreign Policy.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

There Is Nothing Left for Americans to Do in Iraq

Qassem Suleimani and Tehran have won the battle for Baghdad.

U.S.



policymakers should understand that—and leave.

