Iran missiles target U.S. bases in Iraq and Kurdistan, no casualties

2020/01/08

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Remnants of an Iranian missile fired at U.S.al-Asad air base, but missed and landed near Hit in Anbar province, Iraq, January 8, 2020.Photo: Al alsumaria

BAGHDAD,— Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq and Kurdistan Region early on Wednesday, retaliating for the U.S.



drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week stoked fears of a new Middle East war.

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at U.S.



targets.



The U.S.



military said at least two Iraqi facilities hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel were targeted at about 1:30 a.m.



Iraq time (2230 GMT on Tuesday).



Iraq said 22 missiles were fired.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the bases targeted were al-Asad air base and another facility in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan region.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S.



personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” Hoffman said.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that the missiles that targeted a base hosting US and coalition troops in Erbil caused “no damage or casualties.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the missile attack was a “slap on the face” of the United States and that U.S.



troops should leave the region.



He was addressing a gathering of Iranians who chanted “Death to America”.

Iranian officials said Tehran did not want a war and its strikes “concluded” its response to Friday’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, a powerful general whose burial after days of mourning was completed around the time of the missile launches.



Iranian television showed mourners celebrating the attack.

U.S.



President Donald Trump said an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

“All is well!,” Trump said Twitter.



He visited one of the targeted sites in Iraq, Ain al-Asad air base, in December 2018, said on Twitter.

One source said early indications were of no U.S.



casualties, while other U.S.



officials declined to comment.

Iranian state television said 80 “American terrorists” had been killed and U.S.



helicopters and military equipment damaged.



It did not provide evidence of how it obtained that information.

Germany, Denmark, Norway and Poland said none of their troops in Iraq were hurt.



Britain, which also has personnel in Iraq, condemned the Iranian action.



Iraq said its forces did not suffer casualties.

More than 5,000 U.S.



troops remain in Iraq along with other foreign forces in coalition that has trained and backed Iraqi forces against the threat of Islamic State militants.

Iran, which has long said U.S.



forces should leave the Middle East, told Washington after the attacks to withdraw its troops to prevent more deaths and warned U.S.



allies including Israel not to allow attacks from their territories.

Soleimani, a pivotal figure in orchestrating Iran’s campaign to drive U.S.



forces out of Iraq, was responsible for building up Iran’s network of proxy armies across the Middle East.

U.S.



top diplomat Pompeo briefs Kurdistan PM Barzani on Iran missile attacks

U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday on Iran’s missile attacks on two Iraqi military bases, including in Erbil, the State Department said in a statement.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister Barzani agreed to stay in close touch as the situation develops,” the statement said.

Masrour Barzani, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that he had a call with U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo where they discussed the current developments in Iraq.

Barzani also said that he suggested ways of de-escalation and containing the situation.

Kurdistan Region’s senior political leaders, political parties meet to discuss missile attack

Hours after Iran fired several missiles at a base near Erbil, the Kurdistan Region’s senior political leadership has gathered on Wednesday to discuss the escalating situation in Iraq and the region.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Parliament Speaker Rewas Fayaq were in the meeting, along with vice presidents Mustafa Said Qadir and Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, and several others.

Following the initial meeting, the group was expanded to include leaders of the Kurdistan Region’s political parties, NRT TV reported.

Missile fired at Erbil base lands near village, causing no casualties: residents

One of the missiles fired by Iran at a base in Erbil that hosts US and coalition troops leaded near a village on the outskirts of the city early on Wednesday morning, but did not cause any casualties according to local residents.

One of the projectiles landed near Saydan village, which is located five kilometers (3.1 miles) away from the base.

The residents as saying that the missile had not exploded and did not cause any casualties or significant damage.

Other local media outlets reported that another missile had landed near Bardarash, located approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Erbil city.



There were no reported casualties there either.

No Iraqi casualties in 22-missile Iranian attack overnight: military

Iraq’s military said on Wednesday that 22 missiles were launched on the Ain al-Asad air base that houses U.S.-led coalition troops in the western Anbar province and a base in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil, causing no casualties.

Britain on Wednesday condemned Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted U.S.-led coalition forces including British personnel.

“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition – including British – forces,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation.”

