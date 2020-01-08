Iran aims to kick all US forces out of the region: Rouhani

2020/01/08 | 21:40 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Tehran aims to kick all American troops out of “the region,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday following the country’s ballistic missile strikes the night before on Iraqi bases hosting US forces that came in response to an American operation last week that killed one of Iran’s top military commanders in Baghdad.

“General [Qasim] Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al,” Rouhani claimed in a tweet, referring to the former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Quds Force (IRGC–QF) whom a US drone killed early Friday as his convoy was just leaving Baghdad International Airport.

Read More: Iran strikes military bases in Iraq, Kurdistan housing US forces: Pentagon

The Iraqi army and Washington have both said that their forces suffered no casualties in the missile strikes, which Tehran widely publicized, claiming that the action had resulted in the death of 80 “American terrorists,” without offering proof.

IRGC vs ISIS

Iran’s Quds Force is responsible for Tehran’s extraterritorial and clandestine operations, holding a crescent of influence across the Middle East by arming and training proxy militias who oppose the Western presence in the region and the state of Israel.

Various militias Iran backed in Iraq after the 2003 toppling of the regime of Saddam Hussein took an active and leading part in the sectarian civil war that followed with varying degrees of impunity throughout the years.



Though their members had infiltrated Iraqi security forces and government offices as well as fielding multiple prominent politicians in parliament, the groups themselves were operating illegally.

After the rapid rise of the Islamic State in Iraq in 2014, these militias and other newly-formed armed groups were brought into the country's official security apparatus, known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).



They were a key component in fighting the Islamic State, but their past record of well-documented sectarian human rights abuses, primarily against Sunni Arab Iraqis, continued.

These included credible and consistent allegations of mass violence, killings, forced disappearances, torture, and ethnic cleansing.



Backed by Coalition airpower, Iraqi security forces, Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regained much of the territory lost to the terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria.

More recently, the PMF have been accused of taking a significant role in violence against peaceful demonstrators who have taken to the streets in multiple central and southern Iraqi cities since early October to protest systemic government corruption, the low standard of living, chronically inadequate public services, and, to some degree, the dominant role of the PMF in Iraq.

Read More: As Iraq protest casualty numbers rise, parliament speaker decries forces 'outside the framework of the state'

In his Wednesday Twitter post, Rouhani said that, without Soleimani’s “war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now.” He added, “Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region.”