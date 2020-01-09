Suspending anti-ISIS operations a threat to Iraq's disputed territories: MP

2020/01/09 | 00:00 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The recent suspension of operations in Iraq against the Islamic State by the US-led Coalition poses a significant threat to the nation's multiple disputed territories, a lawmaker in the Kurdistan Region's Parliament said on Wednesday.

"The decision to suspend anti-ISIS operation by the US-led coalition will negatively impact areas disputed between Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s central government,” said Jwan Rozhbayani, MP and head of the Disputed Territories Committee.

Following Friday’s US assassination of Iranian commander Qasim Soleimani, the US-led Coalition against the Islamic State announced that it was suspending operations against the terrorist group to focus on ensuring the security of the military bases in Iraq from which its troops operate.

“Our first priority is protecting all Coalition personnel committed to the defeat of Da’esh,” a statement issued on Sunday by the Coalition, formally known as Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), stated.

Rozhbayani continued, “There are no Peshmerga forces in those territories to protect them against any terrorist insurgencies, and since the international Coalition can no longer conduct airstrikes, Iraqi forces will not be able to hold the security in those areas.”

She also explained that the current situation would allow Islamic State militants to gain footing and increase their activities.



