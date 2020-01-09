Iraqi Foreign Ministry leaked documents show Iran’s hand in dictating policy: Exclusive Ekurd.net

2020/01/09 | 12:30 - Source: Iraq News

NEW YORK,— According to leaked documents obtained by Ekurd.net a pro-Iran elements dictate policy to Iraqi Embassies to support the Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella organization composed of Shia Muslim groups, abroad.



The document has been translated by Ekurd.net from Arabic (see below):

REPUBLIC OF IRAQMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRSOFFICE OF UNDERSECRETARY FORBILATERAL RELATIONS

Entry No.



: 73Date: 23.10.2016

To All Embassies and MissionsSubject: Support for PMF

Sincere Greetings

Following on from our previous memorandum, owing to the PMF and its personnel being smeared by false information through unjust campaigns, we must emphasise that a correct image of them is conveyed as being an independent military entity and a very important element within the Iraqi Armed Forces, acting under the authority of the Commander General of the Iraqi Armed Forces in accordance with Order No.



91 of the 24.02.2016 of the Chamber.

The PMF has been playing a significant role in countering the barbaric assault led by ISIS against humanity and Islamic civilisation.



We therefore ask that you treat this issue as a priority, providing us with reports at the start of each month concerning your undertakings in this regard and that you must report back concerning anything you observe that you consider relevant.

Signed

Nazar Al KayrallahUndersecretary

CC:House of Parliament/Foreign Relations CommitteeYour Letter 211 dated 13.08.2016Political Officer, for the same purpose

The original document in Arabic

The PDF version of this document is English and Arabic.

