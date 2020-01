Ukrainian investigators want to search for debris of Russian missile at Iran plane crash site

2020/01/09 | 15:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ukrainian investigators want to search for possible debris of a Russian missile at the site of the Iran plane crash after seeing information about it on the internet, Oleksiy Danylov, the secretary of the national security council, said on Thursday.

Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash of an Ukrainian airliner, including a possible missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism, he wrote in a Facebook post.