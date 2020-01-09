PM stresses the importance of the European Union role in appeasement

2020/01/09 | 20:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi received today thursday the European Union ambassador to Iraq Martin Huth and during the meeting, they discussed the relations between Iraq and the European Union and consulted on the current situation in the region and ways to defuse the current crisis, and Iraq’s position on the presence of foreign forces.

According to the media office of the Prime Minister who received the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the European Union playing its role in calming and adopting initiatives that avoid the region and the world tension and the risks of armed conflicts on global peace and security.

The Prime Minister clarified the position of the government and the parliament in requesting the withdrawal of foreign forces and its positive impact on the security, stability and sovereignty of Iraq, noting that Iraq has always endeavored to establish the best relations with all and to preserve the security and stability of the region.