Iraq and Jordan grants entry visas for truck drivers

2020/01/09 | 20:40 - Source: INA

Oman-INA

The Iraqi Embassy in Jordan announced today, Thursday, the granting of visa to Jordanian truck drivers within 24 hours, in what Jordan gives a visa to Iraqi truck drivers within 3 days through an office linked to the Jordanian embassy in Baghdad.

And the Iraqi ambassador in Jordan Haider Al-Athari told the Iraqi News Agency that the embassy ​​in order to activate the memo of trade exchange through the Trebel-Karama crossing and overcome the difficulties in front of the owners of transport trucks, held several meetings with the Jordanian Minister of Transport Khaled Walid Saif.

He pointed out that the meetings resulted in the granting of a visa to Jordanian truck drivers from the headquarters of the Iraqi embassy in Amman within 24 hours in the event that the required conditions were fulfilled.