European Union affirms need to preserve Iraqi's sovereignty

2020/01/10 | 17:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- President Barham Salih welcomed on Wednesday in Baghdad European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Huth.

Both sides placed emphasis on safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty, security and stability.



Armed conflicts should be avoided in Iraq and the Middle East as well, they asserted.

The President pointed out that Iraqis were committed to their country's unity and security as they rejected Iraq to be a place for conflicts and tensions.



There is a need to exercise restraint in addition to the dialogue and reason which have to be used to deal with the current events, he underscored.

Ambassador Huth, in turn, reiterated the European Union's support for the stability and security of Iraq, stressing the importance of joint action by all regional and international parties to establish peace and stability in the region.