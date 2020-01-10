Syrian Arab Republic: Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 87 - November 2019

2020/01/10 | 19:45 - Source: Relief Web

Source: United Nations Population Fund

Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey

Access to health care continues to be an essential need for newly displaced individuals and for host communities, including pregnant women.



Multiple displacements and lack of access to basic services further exacerbate the needs of individuals and communities, in addition to significantly increasing the risks of gender-based violence.



Additional displacements further strain already stretched coping mechanisms of individuals and families, leading to desperate measures that further increase the likelihood of protection threats such as sexual exploitation, forced and early marriage, among others.