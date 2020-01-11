Journalists Syndicate condemns the assassination of a TV reporter in Basra

2020/01/11 | 00:35 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Iraqi Journalists Syndicate condemned the assassination of the journalist Ahmed Abdul Samad, the reporter of the Dijla Satellite TV Channel in Basra Governorate, while carrying out his professional duty to cover the demonstrations.

"This criminal incident comes in a series targeting to the journalists, media men and the free speakers who perform their national and professional duty and Basra Operations Commander and Basra Police Commander are to reveal the perpetrators, prosecute them and bring them to justice,” A statement issued by the syndicate to Iraqi News Agency INA.

The statement also included "The Iraqi Journalists Syndicate demands the necessity of providing the necessary protection for journalists and media institutions that perform their professional duties, as dictated by the nature of the events that Iraq is going through,"