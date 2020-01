2020/01/11 | 00:35 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

INA - BAGHDAD

Leader of the National Coalition Iyad Allawi announced on Friday, upon his resignation from the membership of the Parliament.

"Allawi announced his resignation from the membership as a result of the failure of the Parliament to perform its legislative and oversight role and not to deal seriously and positively with the demands of the popular and mass movement," his media office said in a statement to Iraqi News Agency INA.