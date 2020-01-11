Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; Journalists Gunned Down at Protest

2020/01/11 | 13:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 14 people were killed, and six were

wounded:

Protest News:

Thousands of Iraqis turned out to protest

across Iraq.





In Basra, gunmen killed two

journalists for Dijlah TV.



Reporter Ahmed Abdul Samad and cameraman Safaa

Ghali were shot in their car as they were leaving a protest site.

The demonstrations grew violent in Karbala were rocks

and Molotov were thrown.



Several people were

wounded.

Other News:

Unknown warplanes on the Syrian border killed eight

militiamen during an airstrike.

An ISIS attack on a security post along the Syria border

left two

patrolmen dead and two wounded.





Security forces in Sinjar killed one

civilian and wounded two more.



The civilians were mistaken for ISIS

members.

In Mandali, a customs broker was shot

dead.

Two

policemen were injured in an ISIS attack in Tobzawa.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

