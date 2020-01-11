Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; Journalists Gunned Down at Protest

wounded:
Protest News:
Thousands of Iraqis turned out to protest
across Iraq.
In Basra, gunmen killed two
journalists for Dijlah TV.
Reporter Ahmed Abdul Samad and cameraman Safaa
Ghali were shot in their car as they were leaving a protest site.
The demonstrations grew violent in Karbala were rocks
and Molotov were thrown.
Several people were
wounded.
Other News:
Unknown warplanes on the Syrian border killed eight
militiamen during an airstrike.
An ISIS attack on a security post along the Syria border
left two
patrolmen dead and two wounded.
Security forces in Sinjar killed one
civilian and wounded two more.
The civilians were mistaken for ISIS
members.
In Mandali, a customs broker was shot
dead.
Two
policemen were injured in an ISIS attack in Tobzawa.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis