PM discusses with the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan four files

2020/01/11 | 18:40 - Source: INA

Sulaymaniyah - INA

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi discussed with the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the Sulaymaniyah governorate four files.

The Iraqi News Agency correspondent said that Abdul-Mahdi discussed with the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Sulaimaniyah the current situation in the country and the need to join efforts to protect Iraqi sovereignty.

He added that the meeting also discussed ending the outstanding problems between the region and the center, in addition to military coordination between all sectors in order to continue to impose security and protect lands from the remnants of the Daesh terrorist gangs.

The Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, arrived in the Sulaymaniyah Governorate after the conclusion of his visit to the Erbil Governorate.