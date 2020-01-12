Iran arrests British envoy to Iran amid angry anti-regime protests

2020/01/12 | 00:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

A British envoy to Tehran was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for allegedly inciting anti-government protesters, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Iran has witnessed anti-government protests, as protesters in Tehran on Saturday chanted slogans against the nation's top authorities, after the powerful Revolutionary Guards admitted shooting down a passenger plane, killing all 176 aboard.