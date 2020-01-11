231 violations against journalists recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2019: watchdog

2020/01/12 | 02:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights and Advocacy released its 2019 report about violations in Iraqi Kurdistan Region at a press conference in Sulaimani city on january 11, 2020.Photo: metroo.org

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— There were at least 231 cases of violations against journalists and media institutions in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region in 2019, a media watchdog has said.

The Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights and Advocacy released its 2019 report about violations in the Kurdistan Region at a press conference on Saturday.

in 2019, journalists were detained without a court order twenty times and there were a total of 43 trials or lawsuits involving journalists.

The security forces seized equipment from journalists thirteen times and prevented them from covering the news no less than 124 times.

The watchdog also recorded twenty-two cases of threats or serious insults against journalists and four cases of cyber-attacks and transmission disruption.



Outlets or their offices were closed on three occasions.

In one instance, shots were fired at a journalist.



Another journalist had their vehicle set on fire.

“The journalists need a calm environment to disseminate information in the Kurdistan Region,” the organization said.

The Metro Center called on the authorities to ensure the rights of journalists and to work to create a climate where journalism can develop in the Kurdistan Region.

In 2018, 100s of violations against journalists recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan.



In 2017, 230 journalists affected by violations in Iraqi Kurdistan, watchdog reports.

Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, ranks 156 out of 180 on Reporters Without Borders 2019 World Press Freedom Index.

