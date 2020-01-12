Unidentified gunmen kill IMIS prominent leader

2020/01/12 | 13:20 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Unidentified gunmen
killed a prominent leader in IMIS in Karbala, central Iraq, Iraqi field sources
said on Saturday.The sources reported
the killing of Talib Abbas Ali Al-Saadi, commander of the Karbala Brigade in IMIS,
but it is not known yet who is behind the killing of the man nor the reasons
behind it.The killing of
al-Saadi comes hours after the funeral of two journalists who were assassinated
on Friday evening, by unidentified gunmen who targeted their car in Basra
Governorate, southern Iraq, while press freedom activists blamed the
assassination on "militias."