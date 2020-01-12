Unidentified gunmen kill IMIS prominent leader

2020/01/12 | 13:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Unidentified gunmen

killed a prominent leader in IMIS in Karbala, central Iraq, Iraqi field sources

said on Saturday.The sources reported

the killing of Talib Abbas Ali Al-Saadi, commander of the Karbala Brigade in IMIS,

but it is not known yet who is behind the killing of the man nor the reasons

behind it.The killing of

al-Saadi comes hours after the funeral of two journalists who were assassinated

on Friday evening, by unidentified gunmen who targeted their car in Basra

Governorate, southern Iraq, while press freedom activists blamed the

assassination on "militias."