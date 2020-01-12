Kurdish leaders object to removing US troops from Iraq

2020/01/12 | 17:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

A political source revealed, on Sunday, that the Kurdish leaders voiced

rejection to a request to remove the American forces from Iraq.The source said that the Kurdish leaders affirmed to Prime Minister Adil

Abd al-Mahdi during his visit on Saturday to Erbil and Sulaimaniya, their

refusal to agree to the demands of removing the American forces from the

country.The source added that "the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic

Party, Massoud Barzani, considered the presence of American forces in the

region a factor of reassurance.