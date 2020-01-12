Al-Hadithi: International support for Iraq sovereignty and violations rejections

2020/01/12 | 20:55 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Government spokesman Saad Al-Hadithi, confirmed today’s Sunday, that the Iraqi position rejecting the recent violations has reached all sides.

He noted that serious measures have been taken to take action on the international community.

"The Iraqi government announced its position on the violations of sovereignty that occurred in recent times and the Foreign Ministry was directed to be concerned with this file to address Washington and Tehran through diplomatic channels and summon their ambassadors, and to submit a rejection of what has done by the two countries in violating the country’s sovereignty,” Al-Hadithi told Iraqi News Agency INA.

He added, "The government sent letters to the Security Council to demand it fulfilling its responsibilities towards rejecting the violation of Iraqi sovereignty"

Al-Hadithi also explained that the Prime Minister, through his telephone contacts with US officials, made it clear what is the position of Iraq in this regard, as he stressed that the issue of sovereignty cannot be tolerated by the Iraqi government, and that the US attacks or any attack that may occur from any country is rejected.