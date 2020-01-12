Nearly 20 Federal Policemen Killed, Injured in Car Accident near Kirkuk

2020/01/12 | 23:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Nearly 20 Iraqi federal policemen were either killed or injured in a car accident between Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu, a spokesperson has confirmed.Speaking to BasNews, Zanoon Barzinjy, a spokesperson for Tuz Khurmatu Traffic Police, pointed out that the car accident occurred on the highway between Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu, where three vehicles were involved.There were two long vehicles and a bus, Barzinjy explained, adding that 8 people were killed and 11 others were injured in the accident.All of the victims were members of the Iraqi federal police, except one who was driving the bus before he lost his life along other seven, the spokesperson concluded.