Trump says could not care less if Iran negotiates

2020/01/13 | 12:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he did not really care much about negotiations with Iran, amid offers made by the US for Iran to sit on the negotiation table without precondition.

"National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions & protests have Iran “choked off”, will force them to negotiate.



Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate," Trump said.

"Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and “don’t kill your protesters,” Trump said.