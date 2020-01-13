Civil activist kidnapped in Baghdad, another killed in Nasiriyah: witnesses

2020/01/13 | 12:50 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
civilian activist in the city of Nasiriyah and ran over him on the street.
Demonstrators in Baghdad said civil activist Salam Al-Aqabi
was kidnapped as he was leaving the Tahrir Square on Sunday night.They said that an unidentified pick-up truck also chased another
The
accident led to his immediate death, they added.On Saturday, unidentified gunmen killed a prominent leader in
IMIS in Karbala, central Iraq, Iraqi field sources said.