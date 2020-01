Civil activist kidnapped in Baghdad, another killed in Nasiriyah: witnesses

2020/01/13 | 12:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)

Demonstrators in Baghdad said civil activist Salam Al-Aqabi

was kidnapped as he was leaving the Tahrir Square on Sunday night.They said that an unidentified pick-up truck also chased another

civilian activist in the city of Nasiriyah and ran over him on the street.



The

accident led to his immediate death, they added.On Saturday, unidentified gunmen killed a prominent leader in

IMIS in Karbala, central Iraq, Iraqi field sources said.