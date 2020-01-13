It is unconstitutional for Abd al-Mahdi to form gov’t again: expert

2020/01/13 | 13:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi says he believed political parties

cannot re-assign Adil Abd al-Mahdi for the prime minister post, as the Iraqi Constitution

does not allow a resigned prime minister to form a government again.He added that the caretaker government’s term will end and

that leading the country will be the task of President Barham Salih, according

to the constitution.Paragraphs 3, 4 and 5 of Article 76 of the Constitution confirm

that in the event of the government’s resignation, the President of the

Republic shall assign another person to form the government.