Al-Maksousi: The round table resolved the government candidate crisis

2020/01/13 | 16:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

On Monday, the MP of the Alliance of Raad Al-Maksousi stressed the necessity of reaching an unquestionable personal choice as directed by the supreme authority for the position of prime minister.

Al-Maksousi told the Iraqi News Agency, The Alliance of Saeron has no convergence or meetings with any bloc regarding the nomination of the next Prime Minister, noting that the Alliance of Saeron has authorized the President of the Republic, to choose a candidate that meets the basic specifications, including that it is acceptable From the sit-in squares, and he has not received any position during the past years.

In a related development, Al-Maksousi explained, "The political blocs’ sitting at a roundtable dialogue table is serious, during which the public interest is prevailing over narrow factional interests, and the guarantor of the current crisis can be resolved and agreeing on a candidate to head the government for the next stage.



Saeron Alliance revealed the most prominent files discussed in the meeting that brought together the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the head of the Al-Fath Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, in the city of Qom.