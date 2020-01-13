60 wounded people from Wasit police, after contact with protesters

2020/01/13 | 21:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Wasit Police Command announced today, Monday that 60 members of the police were injured, mostly lightly, due to stone throwing by protesters.

"The police of Wasit Governorate have used the utmost restraint to prevent casualties among the police and the demonstrators," he said, noting that "the police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in Al-Hoora Street, located In the city center of Kut.



