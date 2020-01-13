Iraqi Protesters decry Iranian and US Interference

2020/01/13 | 23:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Shelly Kittleson for Al-Monitor.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Blood is still on the streets near the Ahrar Bridge in Baghdad.



A Red Crescent worker explained that just two days before, Iraqi security forces shot a teen, just 16 or 17 years old, who was participating in the protests.

Further down the street, a group of men said that the teen’s death had been the first in several weeks since the protests began.

Protesters on social media aimed to get 1 million Iraqis to take to the streets Jan.



10, in a bid to prevent their demands from being forgotten.

Slogans such as “the parliament does not represent us” and “take your wars out of Iraq” have largely supplanted earlier ones against corruption.

Click here to read the full story.

(Picture credit: Christian Lindgren)