2020/01/14 | 08:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

Forty-five start-ups have presented their projects to a jury at a competition in Baghdad.

They were selected from an initial list of 250 applicants, with a final 20 being chosen to participate in the Orange Corners incubation programme.

Orange Corners Baghdad is an initiative of the Dutch Embassy in Baghdad, and is implemented by the business company KAPITA.

(Source: Orange Corners)