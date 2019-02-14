PUK nominates Simko Assad Adham for Iraq’s justice minister post

2019/02/14 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Simko Assad Adham, a Patriotic Union of Kurdistan PUK’s member , 2019. Photo: PUK
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) nominated a new candidate for the position of Iraqi justice minister on Wednesday, according to official party media.
The PUK’s political bureau has nominated Simko Assad Adham for the post. He is currently the legal adviser to the political bureau, according to a statement released by the party.
The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PUK have been at odds over the justice ministry since last fall, which held up approval of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s previous nominee, Judge Dara Nuradin.
Judge Rizgar Hama Amin was also reportedly considered for the post.
On January 21, Abdul Mahdi nominated the Judge Arkan Qadr for justice minister and it is unclear whether the prime minister will replace him with Adham.
Ultimately, it is up to the prime minister to nominate a candidate, which parliament will then decide whether to approve. The Council of Representatives is not currently in session, but will return at the end of the month when it will again attempt to vote on nominees for the interior, defense, and justice ministries.
