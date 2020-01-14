PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall in Kurdistan Region causes roadblocks in Erbil, Sulaimani

2020/01/14 | 09:30 - Source: kurdistan 24

");

}

}

switch (data.model) {

case "visited":

if (language=="so")

{

var visitcount = $('#visitcount');

visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');

}

else{

$(".visit-splitor").remove();

}

var registerdate = $('#registerdate');

registerdate.append(data.msg1);

if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));

}

}

});

});

Share share

Heavy snowfall in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil and Sulaimani province caused several roadblocks.



(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Heavy snowfall in the Kurdistan Region on Monday led to several road closures as conditions became unsafe.

Traffic police in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province issued a weather warning to locals to avoid driving on roads in the area due to the slippery conditions following the snowfall.

“Please do not leave your homes and drive on the roads due to the unsafe conditions unless you have an emergency,” the Sulaimani Traffic Directorate said in a statement.

Conditions in Sulaimani’s Penjwen district near the Iranian border were also affected by the snow.

Elsewhere, a team of locals directed traffic on the Dukan road after blockages on a road from Sulaimani province to the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil due to the heavy snowfall.



