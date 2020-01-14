Abdul Mahdi: The government is determined on weapon containment

2020/01/14 | 21:20 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi affirmed the ability of Iraq to overcome all difficult and complicated circumstances, while pointing to the government's determination to prevent weapons from being apart from the state control.

This came during the regular session of the Cabinet that discussed the current developments in the country and the difficult challenges it faces despite the fact that the government is in the conduct of business and provincial councils has been resolved.