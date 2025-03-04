Syrian president arrives in Jordan on visit to boost bilateral ties

2025-03-04 14:01:34 - From: Arab News

CAIRO: Jordan’s King Abdullah II has received on Wednesday the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al-Sharaa who is visiting Jordan to discuss boosting ties between the two neighbors. Al-Sharaa is accompanied by Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shibani and a number of officials, according to state-run Petra News Agency. The visit is the leader’s third foreign trip along with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye since he came to power after leading an offensive which ousted Bashar Assad.