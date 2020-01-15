Germany: Coalition withdrawal from Iraq will only strengthen ISIS

2020/01/15 | 00:05 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In late December, a few days after the US launched a strike on five bases of Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias on both sides of the Iraqi–Syrian border, PMF militiamen and their supporters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. Washington responded by assassinating leading Iranian military commander Qasim Soleimani and a senior PMF official as their convoy left Baghdad International Airport.

Following these developments, the Iraqi parliament held an extraordinary session, which Kurdish and most Sunni representatives did not attend, to pass a non-binding resolution requiring the expulsion of all "foreign" troops from Iraqi territory and to prepare for a second vote on related draft legislation on Sunday.

PMF militias threatened the MPs who did not attend the session with violence and have stated they would attack any Americans who did not leave.

Influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr recently met with PMF officials in Iran to discuss the decision to expel American forces from Iraq, said a PMF spokesperson on Monday.

According to a statement, representatives of the Iran-backed Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, the Nujaba Movement, and Saraya al-Salam in the northwestern Iranian city of Qom all took part in the meetings, “to unite and coordinate forces to fully liberate Iraq from US forces.”

Maas concluded by remarking, “We are in close contact with the Iraqi Government to keep the foreign troops inside Iraq and continue our fight against the terrorist group ISIS.”

