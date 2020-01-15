Syria Refutes Reports on Coordination with Turkey against Kurds

2020/01/15 | 12:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

Syria has rejected media reports claiming that Damascus and Ankara discussed in a recent meeting the possible coordination against the Kurds in northern Syria.Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters cited an unnamed Turkish official saying that Turkey’s intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, and his Syrian counterpart met on Monday in Moscow in a rare event to discuss a range of issues pertaining to the ongoing Syrian crisis.The source also claimed that the discussions included “the possibility of working together against YPG, the terrorist organization PKK’s Syrian component, in the East of the Euphrates river”.An official source refuted the report and told Syria’s state-run SANA news agency that “the talks concentrated on the Turkish withdrawal from the whole Syrian territories”.The Syrian side to called on the Turkish side to fully adhere to the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab republic, its independence and territorial integrity as well as the immediate and full withdrawal from the whole Syrian territory, the source added about the Monday meeting between heads of intelligence from Syria and Turkey.