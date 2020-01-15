Hadi al-Amiri supports Sadr’s call for protests against U.S. forces’ presence in Iraq

Photo: Reuters
BAGHDAD,— The head of Iraqi Fatih Coalition Hadi al-Amiri has expressed his support to a call by powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr for massive protests against the presence of the U.S.
forces in Iraq.
Muqtada Sadr called Tuesday for a “million-strong march” against the presence of US troops in Iraq, days after parliament voted for their departure following Washington’s killing of an Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike.
Sadr on Tuesday urged Iraqis to hold massive peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations”, without giving a date.
“The skies, land and sovereignty of Iraq are being violated every day by occupying forces,” the Shiite cleric turned populist politician wrote on Twitter.
Amiri, who leads the powerful Iran-backed Badr Organization Shiite militia, said in a statement on Tuesday that he supported the Sadr’s call for demonstrations against the US presence.
“We will not accept invasion by the US … Iraq should restore the sovereignty of its land and space,” Amiri said.
“I express my support to a call by Sadr for a one million persons march.” Amiri, whose faction is known to be a component of Sadr’s Sairoon Alliance, said.
The Iraqi parliament responded by voting on January 5 to oust foreign forces — including some 5,200 American troops — who have been backing the fight against Islamic State jihadists since 2014.
(With files from basnews.com | nrttv.com | Reuters)
